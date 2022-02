Chancellor: 'Resilient' economy shows govt plans 'working'

Chancellor the Exchequer Rishi Sunak says new economic growth figures released by the ONS show the UK economy was "remarkably resilient" during 2021 and proves the government's plans "are working".

He acknowledges people are worried about "rising prices" but asserts the Treasury will act "where we can make a difference".

Report by Edwardst.

