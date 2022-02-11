DHS Bulletin Warns Trucker Convoy Could Soon Begin In US And Disrupt The Super Bowl!

Channel Information
DHS Warns Police of U.S. Trucker Protests Around Super Bowl, State of Union
Rumble
February 10, 2022 - The memo notes that the convoy plans to travel from California to Washington, D.C., and that drivers from..
Channel Information
February 10, 2022 - The memo notes that the convoy plans to travel from California to Washington, D.C., and that drivers from..
The Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement across the country that a convoy of truckers protesting Covid-19..