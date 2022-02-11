This is from the Department Of Homeland Security dhs.gov.
They have a National Terrorism Advisory from February 7 to June 7.
Basically they are saying they are coming after Trump supporters anyone who is telling the truth online.
Links: https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-february-07-2022