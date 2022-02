Illegal Government Actions Against the Ottawa Truckers | Interview with John Carpay, JCCF

President of the JCCF, John Carpay has been pursuing many provincial governments across Canada to provide justification for their emergency measures.

The firm has been retained by the Truckers of the Freedom Convoy demonstrating in Ottawa the peoples’ opposition to the mandates across Canada.

John speaks to the situation in there; the Ottawa Police as well as other actions that are transpiring.