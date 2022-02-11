Part 1: Arizona Senate Health and Human Services Committee Hears Heartbreaking Testimony On SB1514
On Wednesday, February 9th, members of the Arizona Senate Health and Human Services Committee heard heartbreaking testimony in support of SB1514 from family members who died alone in hospitals as a result of COVID-19 mitigation measures.