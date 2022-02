Defence Sec lays wreath at Russia's Tomb of Unknown Soldier

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace lays a wreath at Russia's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.

Wallace is due to meet with Russian officials in the capital with tensions on the border with Ukraine still running high.

Report by Edwardst.

