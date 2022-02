Govt: Dick's exit a 'shame' but 'public confidence' vital

Transport Minister Robert Courts says it's a "shame" that Dame Cressida Dick is leaving her role as Metropolitan Police Commissioner, but acknowledges there had been great "public upset" over things that have happened "under her watch".

He emphasises the importance of "public confidence" particularly in light of reports of rife sexism, racism and homophobia.

Report by Edwardst.

