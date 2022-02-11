Our Home Away From Home: KOA Grand Junction

Located at 2819 Highway 50, Grand Junction, CO 81503, this KOA has everything you would want from a campground.

From the first time we visited we felt right at home.

They knew we were going to be there over a week so they provided us with the cabin with the most shade.

The campground is spotless, as are the restrooms. Want to know what to do?

Ask the office.

There's plenty of maps and brochures.

The staff is also extremely knowledgeable of the area.

I was looking for a place that sold Olathe corn and John knew exactly where to find some and gave me directions on how to get there.