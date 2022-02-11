Our Home Away From Home: KOA Grand Junction
Located at 2819 Highway 50, Grand Junction, CO 81503, this KOA has everything you would want from a campground.

From the first time we visited we felt right at home.

They knew we were going to be there over a week so they provided us with the cabin with the most shade.

The campground is spotless, as are the restrooms. Want to know what to do?

Ask the office.

There&apos;s plenty of maps and brochures.

The staff is also extremely knowledgeable of the area.

I was looking for a place that sold Olathe corn and John knew exactly where to find some and gave me directions on how to get there.