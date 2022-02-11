Oregon Trail: Guernsey Ruts and Register Cliff

On a beautiful day at the end of June 2021 Nancy and I drove west of Torrington, WY to visit Guernsey, WY.

After a little lunch we decided to check out a couple of historical sites.

Always wanting to learn something new, we were intrigued by 2 nearby historical sites along the Oregon Trail: The Guernsey Ruts and Register Cliff.

It was eye opening when we saw how small the wagons were that took thousands of emigrants over 2,000 miles on a journey to a land where a promise of a better life lay.

Many took wagons, some pulled or pushed handcarts, some rode horses, some walked.

Each one leaving everything behind, embarking on a 6 month journey to start anew.