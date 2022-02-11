Racing the Rain on the Canyon Rim Trail: Colorado National Monument

The Canyon Rim trail is a one mile round trip canyon rim hike on top of Kayenta sandstone through Utah Juniper, Pinyon Pines and sage (known as a Pygmy Forest).

The hike can be extended beyond Book Cliff View by hiking another quarter mile to Window Rock.

No matter what distance you hike, this is an easy trek with excellent views.

The views across Monument Canyon are excellent from this lofty perch atop Wedding Canyon (Where park founder John Otto was married in 1911 at the foot of Independence Monument).