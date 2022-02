Finding My Niche at the Notch: Badlands National Park SD

We took a couple of hikes while at the Badlands.

This is the hike to The Notch.

The Notch is one of three trails you can access from the same parking area, the other two being The Window and The Door.

Nancy did not take this hike with me as she was not feeling well.

Even though this hike is rated moderate I would not recommend it for small children (as there are many steep drop-offs and narrow ledges) or for anyone who cannot climb a ladder.