A Bridge to a Land of Enchantment: Ayers Natural Bridge WY

On June 25, 2021 we visited Ayres Natural Bridge State Park.

The park is located at 208 Natural Bridge Rd, Douglas, WY 82633, just about 15 minutes from the town of Douglas.

Driving back the 2 lane road one would never guess what lay ahead.

That is, until you head down into the canyon.

While the park is a beautiful place for a family gathering it's the bridge that attracts people there.

But there also gnome and pixie dioramas scattered throughout the park.

Beautifully painted picnic tables and tree stumps also dot the landscape.