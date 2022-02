Ex Met chief: I can't understand what Dick was trying to do

Former Metropolitan Police chief superintendent Dal Babu lambasts Cressida Dick, saying he "can't understand what she was trying to do" and that she didn't have a "vision".

He believes she was "defensive" and calls the police's current situation a "Macpherson moment", comparing it to the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry in 1999 led by Sir William Macpherson.

Report by Edwardst.

