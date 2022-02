Fear of Flying - How to Relax on Airplane

Why are we afraid of flying?

Where does this fear come from and how can we relax?

Are you about to go on holiday, but you break out in a sweat just thinking about the flight?

You are not alone!

1 in 5 people don’t feel comfortable in planes.

We can explain what fear means and which simple tricks you can use to be able to better control the physical symptoms at least.

This video is designed to help you be more relaxed again when flying.