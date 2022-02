Truckers protest in Canada snarl an already hobbled auto industry | World Latest English News

Blaring horns, impassable streets and distressed citizens all of this is the work of a movement that calls itself the freedom convoy.

Truck drivers in Canada are demanding an end to covid-19 vaccine mandates, it has disrupted major cities clogging all key US-Canada border crossings and in the latest, the truck blockade is tightening the screws on the auto industry.