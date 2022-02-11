NATO will continue to 'reinforce Eastern flanks'

NATO will continue to reinforce its eastern flank amid Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border but will also consider a longer-term presence, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday (February 11).
The U.S will install its 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Romania to reinforce NATO's eastern flank, the regiment's leader..