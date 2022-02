Reclaim These Streets: Dick's problem not admitting issues

Co-founder of women's safety group Reclaim These Streets Jamie Klingler says outgoing Met Police Comissioner Cressida Dick's "main problem" was that she did not admit there were problems in the force.

She adds that Dick made "no effort" to "change what needs to be changed".

Report by Edwardst.

