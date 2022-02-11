Ukraine crisis: Biden warns Americans to leave now as 'things could go crazy quickly'

The US president said there was no scenario that would prompt him to send troops to Ukraine to rescue Americans: "That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another.”
Biden Warns Americans , To Leave Ukraine , As Threat of Invasion Looms.
On February 10, United States President
Joe Biden..
The US president said "things could go crazy quickly" as NATO raised the alarm of Russian live-fire drills in Belarus. Biden warned..