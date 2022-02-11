Koalas Designated Endangered Species Amid Dramatic Population Decline

Al Jazeera reports that the koala has been designated an endangered species by Australia.

The move comes amid unprecedented pressure on the koala's eucalyptus tree habitats.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said that koalas would now have increased protection in New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.

The impact of prolonged drought, followed by the black summer bushfires, and the cumulative impacts of disease, urbanization and habitat loss over the past twenty years have led to the advice, Sussan Ley, Australian Environment Minister, via Al Jazeera.

The Endangered status of the koala means they and forest homes should be provided with greater protection under Australia’s national environment law, Sussan Ley, Australian Environment Minister, via Al Jazeera.

Not only will this protect the iconic animal but many other species living alongside them, Sussan Ley, Australian Environment Minister, via Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera reports that conservationists have long sought for the koala to be protected amid dramatic declines in the animal's populations.

Research suggests population declines of about 50% in Queensland since 2001.

In New South Wales, those rates are even more grim, with a 62% decline in the same amount of time.

We should never have allowed things to get to the point where we are at risk of losing a national icon.

It is a dark day for our nation, Sussan Ley, Australian Environment Minister, via Al Jazeera.

This must be a wake up call to Australia and the government to move much faster to protect critical habitat from development and land-clearing and seriously address the impacts of climate change, Sussan Ley, Australian Environment Minister, via Al Jazeera