Biden Warns Americans , To Leave Ukraine , As Threat of Invasion Looms. On February 10, United States President Joe Biden issued a warning for any Americans still in Ukraine to leave the country.
NBC reports that the warning comes as the threat of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine looms. .
American citizens should leave now.
, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via NBC.
It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization.
We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world.
It’s a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via NBC.
We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via NBC.
Separately, the U.S. State Department issued a warning that regular consulate service, including assistance leaving the country, , would be “severely impacted.”.
NBC reports that U.S. military and intelligence assessments estimate that Russia could launch a full-scale invasion of the capital, Kyiv, within 48 hours.
On February 11, a senior administration official said that Biden would host a virtual meeting on Ukraine with NATO and other world leaders.
NBC reports that leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and the European Union will participate in the meeting.
The White House said the meeting would focus on, "shared concerns about Russia’s continued buildup of military forces around Ukraine and continued coordination on both diplomacy and deterrence."