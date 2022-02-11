Winter Olympics: Russian skater Kamila Valieva to learn Olympics fate after doping hearing

The International Testing Agency confirmed reports that the 15-year-old tested positive for a banned substance at the Russian national championships six weeks ago.
Watch VideoRussian figure skater Kamila Valieva's right to compete in the women's event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at..
To not suspend Russian skater Kamila Valieva is to forever taint these Olympic Games, to allow the bad guys to win.