BIBLE PROPHECY UPDATE! COVID CORNER! WINDS...OF CHANGE??

Christian Lifestyle channel Designed to teach and share gospel of Jesus Christ.

IN TODAYS BIBLE PROPHECY UPDATE, WE WILL DISCUSS ALL THINGS COVID, AND WHATS TAKING PLACE GLOBALLY.

AS THE WINDS OF CHANGE, THE FIGHT FOR FREEDOM CONVOY STYLE, AND THE PUSH FOR THE RETURN OF NORMAL LIFE RISES WORLDWIDE WITH MANY COUNTRIES ANNOUNCING THE ROLLBACKS, OR ELIMINATION OF ALL COVID PROCEDURES AND MANDATES.

WHILE OTHER COUNTRIES ARE STILL HOLDING TO THE MANDATES IN PLACE.

ALSO, THE STRANGEST OF ALL MANDATES!

STAY TUNED!

THE LORDS RETURN IS NEAR!

#COVID #COVID 19 #MANDATES #RELAXING MANDATES #EUROPE LIFTS RESTRICTIONS #FREEDOM CONVOY #CANADA FREEDOM CONVOY #VACCINE MANDATES