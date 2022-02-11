Drake Makes Huge Bitcoin Bet on Los Angeles Rams

Drake makes a hefty bet, Aaron Rodgers beats Tom Brady, and KD doesn't want James Harden on his team.
From Twitter to Tik Tok, Robin Lundberg has scoured social media so you don’t have to on today's SI Feed.
Drake makes a hefty bet, Aaron Rodgers beats Tom Brady, and KD doesn't want James Harden on his team.
From Twitter to Tik Tok, Robin Lundberg has scoured social media so you don’t have to on today's SI Feed.
Super Bowl LVI will kick-off this Sunday to see the Cincinnati Bengals take on Los Angeles Rams in the NFL showpiece at SoFi..