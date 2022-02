Biden Says 'Don't Say Gay Bill' Pushes Hate, Here's What it Really Says | ROUNDTABLE | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Fox News’ Karol Markowicz, Newsmax’s John Cardillo, and David Reaboi about Joe Biden’s lies about what is being called the “don't say gay” bill.J oe Biden is spreading the lie that Florida’s parental rights in education bill is actually a hate filled attack on LGBT kids.

Democrats have even started calling it the “don't say gay” bill.

Dave and his guests explain what the bill actually says about sex education for young kids.