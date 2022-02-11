Ontario's Tyrant Premier Doug Ford declares a state of emergency over trucker convoy protests

Ontario's Premier Doug Ford declares a state of emergency over trucker convoy protests
As the City of Ottawa prepared for a state of emergency, amid what police services in the region believed was an “insurrection”..
Even before any truckers started their engines to join the Ottawa-bound convoy against COVID-19 restrictions, Ontario Premier Doug..
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry Tuesday about the economic effects of disruptive..