The Most Popular Valentine’s Day Candies in the United States.
CandyStore.com has analyzed sales figures from the past 13 years to find America's favorite Valentine’s Day candies.
.
According to the analysis, heart-shaped boxes of chocolate took the top spot in 2019 and 2020.
Overall, the assorted chocolate treat is favored in 19 states.
.
Conversation hearts came in at a close second and were found to be the favorite in 14 states.
.
Originally the most popular Valentine’s Day candy, conversation hearts fell from their top spot in 2019 because Spangler Candy Company paused production.
Their absence led to a 24 percent drop in conversation hearts sales and made room for heart-shaped boxes of chocolate to take the lead.
.
In 2021, Spangler will be back with all-new sayings on their conversation hearts, making it likely that they’ll once again sit at the top.
.
M&Ms came in third place, taking the top spot in eight states including Arizona, Iowa and Maryland.
.
The chocolate morsels have been gaining ground over the years, landing new #1 spots in North Dakota and Oregon in 2020.
.
Hershey's Kisses were the favorite in four states, and chocolate roses only reigned supreme in two states, Kentucky and Wyoming.
.
CandyStore.com discovered that chocolate hearts were the #1 choice in Maine and candy necklaces were the #1 choice in Alabama.