The Most Popular Valentine’s Day Candies in the United States.

CandyStore.com has analyzed sales figures from the past 13 years to find America's favorite Valentine’s Day candies.

According to the analysis, heart-shaped boxes of chocolate took the top spot in 2019 and 2020.

Overall, the assorted chocolate treat is favored in 19 states.

Conversation hearts came in at a close second and were found to be the favorite in 14 states.

Originally the most popular Valentine’s Day candy, conversation hearts fell from their top spot in 2019 because Spangler Candy Company paused production.

Their absence led to a 24 percent drop in conversation hearts sales and made room for heart-shaped boxes of chocolate to take the lead.

In 2021, Spangler will be back with all-new sayings on their conversation hearts, making it likely that they’ll once again sit at the top.

M&Ms came in third place, taking the top spot in eight states including Arizona, Iowa and Maryland.

The chocolate morsels have been gaining ground over the years, landing new #1 spots in North Dakota and Oregon in 2020.

Hershey's Kisses were the favorite in four states, and chocolate roses only reigned supreme in two states, Kentucky and Wyoming.

CandyStore.com discovered that chocolate hearts were the #1 choice in Maine and candy necklaces were the #1 choice in Alabama.