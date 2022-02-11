Kanye Says He Won’t Play Coachella if Billie Eilish Doesn’t Say Sorry

The BBC reports rapper Kanye West has beef with music artist Billie Eilish.

West reportedly assumed Eilish made reference to Travis Scott's tragic Astroworld festival when she stopped to help a fan at her own show.

While attempting to get an inhaler to an audience member at a recent show in Atlanta, Eilish paused and said to the crowd:.

"I wait for people to be OK" before "I keep going.".

Kanye almost immediately took offense, assuming Eilish's comments referenced Scott's Astroworld festival in which several people died.

Taking to Instagram, Kanye jumped to Scott's defense.

Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives.

West says he wants an apology before taking the stage at this year's Coachella festival.

Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.

Eilish responded directly to West's post, saying she "​​literally never said a thing about Travis.".

[I] was just helping a fan.

