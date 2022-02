Biden Embarrasses Himself...Again | Ep 335

Joe Biden sat down to do a one-on-one interview with NBC's Lester Holt and it did not go well.

Plus, CNN wrote an article discussed on-air how bad Joe's numbers are and how most Americans could not point to one thing he had done well.

Pete Buttigieg is pushing back against a Florida law that would ban LGBTQ instruction in schools and Drew get to several other stories before wrapping the week with That's Meme-tastic, Question of the Day and Booze & Banter.