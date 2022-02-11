Biden Urges Americans To Leave Kyiv Immediately, Warns 'things Could Go Crazy Quickly'

In the latest remarks indicating a potential escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions, US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the nation immediately warning that “things could go crazy quickly” in the region.

In an upcoming interview that was taped on Thursday with NBC News’ Lester Holt, Biden said, “American citizens should leave now”.

While Russia has amassed thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine, US President stressed that “it’s not like we're dealing with a terrorist organization.”