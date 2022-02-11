'Everything is on the table' -Trudeau on ending blockades

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday all options were on the table to end blockades by anti-vaccine mandate protesters in Ottawa and at border crossings, adding the government was not currently contemplating sending in the army.
