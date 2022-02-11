Feb 11, 2022 • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Wins NFL MVP & Talks FUTURE!
Steelers, 49ers, Broncos, Raiders, and Titans seem to have the most steam.
We pick our favorite to land the Green Bay Quarterback.
Feb 11, 2022 • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Wins NFL MVP & Talks FUTURE!
Steelers, 49ers, Broncos, Raiders, and Titans seem to have the most steam.
We pick our favorite to land the Green Bay Quarterback.
Watch VideoA four-time MVP, three Super Bowl players and the beginning of a brother act. The Associated Press 2021 NFL awards had a..
Colin Cowherd weighs in on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers winning his fourth NFL MVP award and his future as QB of the..