Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Wins NFL MVP & Talks FUTURE!
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Wins NFL MVP & Talks FUTURE!

Feb 11, 2022 • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Wins NFL MVP &amp; Talks FUTURE!

Steelers, 49ers, Broncos, Raiders, and Titans seem to have the most steam.

We pick our favorite to land the Green Bay Quarterback.