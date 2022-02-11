5 Fitness Myths To Avoid

Are you into fitness and looking to build muscle, get stronger and fitter?

In this video We will look at 5 Fitness Myths To Avoid if you want to reach your goals.

We have all been in a gym or spoken to someone at one who will preach fitness advice they have followed for years, read in a book or heard from a fellow gym goer.

Some of it is good advice, focus on doing 1% better from your last workout, focus on progressive overload.

Lift heavy and learn the big compound lift, squats, deadlifts and bench press it will build a good foundation.

All of these have some merit to them and can go a long way to building muscle, getting stronger and fitter but there are some ideas, some gym myths that are best not followed and best forgotten as they can cause more harm than good or just waste your time.

Today we will look at 5 Fitness Myths To Avoid.