Marxism, Schools, and the Church | INSIGHTS #164

Why are so many black and white parents standing together at public school board meetings to combat the dominant narrative of white privilege?

Just as important, what is the Church supposed to do as race issues heat up across America?

In this edition of INSIGHTS, Dave Warn, Gary McCallum, and Than Christopoulos get to the root of what is taking place in our schools and provide hope for a better tomorrow.