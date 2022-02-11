Chicken Wing Prices Soar Preceding Super Bowl Sunday

NPR reports you may be shocked at the price of chicken wings when you're getting ready for the big game this Sunday.

Officials say to look on the bright side.

Yes, prices are high, but at least we won't be running out of wings.

There will be no wing shortage.

, Tom Super, spokesman for the National Chicken Council, via statement.

Like almost anything else you buy right now, wings might be a little more expensive, but they'll be stocked.

I just wouldn't wait until kickoff to be in line or order online.

Market experts say the higher cost of chicken wings is due to Americans' increased appetite for them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This increased demand, experts say, has added pressure on a sector already hampered by supply chain issues.

According to the National Chicken Council, 1.42 billion chicken wings will be consumed by Americans on Super Bowl Sunday.

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, the wholesale price of chicken wings has dropped 19% since peaking in May 2021.

Yet, NPR reports businesses currently charge nearly 30 cents per pound more than they did last year