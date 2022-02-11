Ep 27 - Support Processes _ Understanding the Standard

Continuing the “Understanding the Standard” mini series we dig into Support Processes required for ISO 9001.

You may be seriously surprised at how much choice you have in determining the requirements for your organization.

For instance, did you know that the ISO 9001 standard does NOT specify how often different types of measurement equipment need to be calibrated or the method required for preventative maintenance on your machines?

Furthermore, we dive into the requirements for Competence and the surprising little requirement for Training.