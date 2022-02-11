Canada’s Freedom Convoy! (Inspiring)

This is what’s really happening vs what Justin Trudeau is saying!

The people of Canada are rising up against the tyrants.

The convoys are currently happening and organizing on a worldwide scale!

The time is now for everyone everywhere to support this movement of freedom for the future of the children and all of humanity.

We reject the great reset, the new world order, agenda 2030, and every genocidal tactic being implemented by the powers that be.

This has nothing to do with race, politics, vaccination status, or anything else divisive.

We all stand together for freedom united as one human race against the real “fringe minority“ (as Trudeau puts it) who are evil intentioned people.

In reality we are the majority!

There are millions (or billions) of us!

There is only a handful of them.

We refuse to allow the mainstream media to manipulate minds.

The truth will be told and displayed to the masses so people can make their own informed decisions.

The bottom line is the luciferians want to merge man with machine and make everyone a slave to this corrupt system.

Be on the right side of history and #JustSayNo!

Donate to the convoys on GiveSendGo.

Boycott GoFundMe.

Support the convoys and be a part of the revolution!

If you want to know where the truth is, look at telegram groups, bitchute, rumble, minds, wimkin, mewe, etc.

All uncensored platforms!

I get all of my videos off of telegram!

Seek the truth.