The Tourist

The Tourist Trailer - HBO Max mini series - Plot Synopsis: After being run off the road, a man wakes up in an Australian hospital with amnesia.

A single clue starts him along a frantic journey to remember who he is and why someone wants him dead.

In the small town of Burnt Ridge, any news is big news, and not everyone can be trusted.

Shifting alliances, uncertain connections, and dark truths lurk just within reach, as the harsh conditions of the Australian outback set the stage for a painful reckoning.

Directed by Chris Sweeney, Daniel Nettheim (various episodes) starring Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Genevieve Lemon, Alex Dimitriades, Damon Herriman release date March 1, 2022 (on HBO MAX)