Jay Inslee is the Worst Governor in America

If you live in the state of Washington, you know about our Governor Jay Inslee, He tried to run for president.

He was hoping for a job at the EPA or something in the Biden admin relating to climate change.

He did get any of those and well he decided why not Washington.

I am sure that will fix the climate.

He wants to remove dams from the Columbia River to save the salmon but Muh Climate.

Washington has one of the smallest carbon foot prints because of the dams. Then there is the mandates.

The outdoor mandate that no one is following will be removed on february 18 but the masks have been removed most everywhere else.

Trust the science they say.