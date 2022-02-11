Police: 10-year-old killed near 4th and Hampton

The Milwaukee Police Department said it has a person in custody after 10-year-old Jada Clay was found dead Thursday night.
The Milwaukee Police Department said it has a person in custody after 10-year-old Jada Clay was found dead Thursday night.
Watch VideoFreezing rain and drizzle is disrupting travel from Central Texas to the Great Lakes, with ice-glazed roads leading to..
The 51-year-old suspect in the homicide of Racine firefighter Chris Lalor fatally shot himself in Florida Wednesday, according to..