Martin Armstrong | Interview Excerpt | Planet Lockdown Film

In this personal sit down interview with financial legend Martin Armstrong we cover a variety of topics that will expand your understanding of the world of finance and politics.

We discuss a little of his background, the nature of government and how they typically appropriate their people until the whole economy imploded and his perspective on the covid saga.

This man personally knows the biggest players in world finance and the covid saga and speaks with some authority on the matter.