Tony-X Talks Serving Donald Trump, Love N Hip-Hop, Running for U.S. Senate & More

Today's Featured Guest is Tony Montaga (Tony-X) We had a nice chat discussing Religion, Him serving 6 years in the Federal Penitentiary, Education, and how that played a role in how he viewed the community to try and influence individuals to change their mindset, Tony's journey on running for U.S. Senate, Meeting Donald Trump, Future Bills, Doctrines, that he would like to establish for New York, the importance of health, financial literacy and changing the Education system.

Tucker began to prepare for the rest of his life & more