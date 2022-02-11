Breaker, Breaker 1-9-7, Where's Masonic Dave? Masonic Dave's not here....

Just like Clockwork, Premier Doug Ford leads the Masonic charge against the Innocent Truckers (Convoy for Fr33dom), who were conned by Steenberg to occupy Ottawa, to disband and disperse by Declaring a State of Emergency and to introduce new legislation to slap down this type of "Masonic Misguided Protesting (occupation)" Led by Super Masonic Dave Steenberg, if that is his real name or stage name.

Premier Doug Ford also fortified the misdirection of the DONATED funds, validating this type of EXTORTION.

This may be the beginning of the end of Independent Trucking and the birth of Automated Trucking, led by Elon Musk, the self proclaimed Messiah of Cellular Thorns when interviewed by Joe Rogan Experience.