Canadian protesters ordered to leave

A judge has granted an injunction against the Ambassador Bridge blockade and protesters must leave by 7 p.m., according to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
A judge has granted an injunction against the Ambassador Bridge blockade and protesters must leave by 7 p.m., according to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
Truckers are staying put in the Canadian capital for a 14th day of an unprecedented occupation that has shut down central Ottawa,..
BREAKING: State of emergency in Canada has been announced, allowing for the arrest and imprisonment of Canadian protesters