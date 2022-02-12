Highlights: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City | Double for Jota at Anfield

Watch key highlights of Liverpool's Premier League win over the Foxes, as Mo Salah made his return, Luis Diaz made his first start and Diogo Jota netted another brace.
Watch key highlights of Liverpool's Premier League win over the Foxes, as Mo Salah made his return, Luis Diaz made his first start and Diogo Jota netted another brace.
Liverpool beat Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday by 2-0, getting some sweet revenge for the narrow defeat they suffered at the..
Diogo Jota scores twice as Liverpool cut the deficit on Premier League leaders Manchester City to nine points with a dominant..