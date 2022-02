Highest number of balloon-caused outages in Bakersfield

PG&E warn people that balloons that drift into the company’s powerlines caused more than 57 outages and impacted more than 270,000 customers.

In Bakersfield last year, the city had the highest number of balloon-caused power outages in the California service area.

As the holiday nears, the electric company is asking you to generate sparks with your love, not balloons this year.