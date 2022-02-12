UConn Women's Basketball Offensive Cutting

Every time I watch the UConn women's team play I always think of this teaching point when it comes to cutting "when you start a cut, finish the cut".
Geno Auriemma's teams are always one of the best teams cutting to the rim.
