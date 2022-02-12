US military can now use air bases in EU state bordering Ukraine

Slovakia’s parliament has approved a polarizing defense treaty under which the US will use the country’s Malacky-Kuchyna and Sliac air bases for 10 years and pay Bratislava $100 million to modernize them.
