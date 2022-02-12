Strawberry jam thumbprint cookies

Strawberry jam thumbprint cookies are easy to make using Betty Crocker sugar cookie mix.

Great for Valentine's day, Christmas or any time!

To make you will need 2pkgs Betty Crocker sugar cookie mix, 1 stick of margarine(1/2c) softened, 2tbs water, and strawberry jam.

Dump sugar cookie mix into mixing bowl.

Add stick of margarine.

Add 2tbs of water.

Mix until soft dough forms. Drop by spoonfuls onto cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

Use your thumb to create a well for the jam.

Now add jam to the well in each cookie.

Bake at 375(350 for dark or nonstick pans) for 7-9mins.

I checked mine at 7 mins, but they were too light so I left them in for the extra 2 mins baking for a total of 9mins.

Now your strawberry jam thumbprint cookies are ready to serve!

Enjoy!