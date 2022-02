1000LB Sisters From An Alternate Dimension Feat. Demon Baby Season 3 | Francis Delacroix

Horror comedy short film featuring brothers on a reality show.

That are juggling relationships, new babies, and a lack of cool ranch Doritos.

Even with the impending doom of a heel spur.

The 1000lb brothers learn to live their lives to the fullest after an unforeseen tragedy, through the power for family and forgiveness.