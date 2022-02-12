Sugar Loaf Path walk - St. John's, Newfoundland
Sugar Loaf Path walk - St. John's, Newfoundland

Hi Rumble.

I have left another platform and I&apos;m making Rumble my new home.

Although my content isn&apos;t the type that gets censored, I no longer want to deal with the other company that censors and demonetizes creators, based on specific political views.

I film walks and hikes in beautiful Newfoundland, Canada.

This was my very 1st video taken a few months ago, and though the quality is lacking, I&apos;ve since gotten better at editing.

So please stay tuned.

I&apos;m in the process of transferring my videos from another platform and will be releasing on a regular schedule.

Thanks for watching.