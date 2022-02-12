Sugar Loaf Path walk - St. John's, Newfoundland

Hi Rumble.

I have left another platform and I'm making Rumble my new home.

Although my content isn't the type that gets censored, I no longer want to deal with the other company that censors and demonetizes creators, based on specific political views.

I film walks and hikes in beautiful Newfoundland, Canada.

This was my very 1st video taken a few months ago, and though the quality is lacking, I've since gotten better at editing.

So please stay tuned.

I'm in the process of transferring my videos from another platform and will be releasing on a regular schedule.

Thanks for watching.